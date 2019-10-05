Congratulations are in order for Ellie Kemper, who announced the birth of her second child on Saturday.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The former star of "The Office" apparently kept her new baby a secret for an entire month. In an Oct. 5 Instagram post, she revealed that her baby boy, Matthew, was born in early September. "Happy 1-Month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew!" she wrote on Instagram, sharing a totally adorable selfie with her new baby in a carrier.

"He has inherited his dad's brown hair and his mom's desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling. He's a good boy," she continued.

The actress and husband Michael Koman, who married in 2012, were already parents to son James Miller, who celebrated his second birthday in July.

The mom of two shared her last baby-bump picture on Sept. 2, just days before she gave birth.

"102 weeks pregnant," she jokingly wrote in the caption.