Celebs expecting babies in 2020

It's always so heartwarming when you find out your favorite celebrities are expanding their families! Wonderwall.com has rounded up a list of all the stars who are expecting new additions in 2020 (or sooner!)... starting with this competition show alum... On Dec. 18, former "Dancing With the Stars" pro Karina Smirnoff took to Instagram to announce that she's expecting her first child. "Thanks @FirstReponsePregnancy for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor! #BabySmirnoff coming in 2020!" the dancer, who did not identify the father of her child, wrote in part.

