Chris Brown is a dad again, according to a report.

The singer's model ex, Ammika Harris, has welcomed a baby boy, Page Six said on Thursday.

RMV/Shutterstock

A rep for Chris, who shares a daughter with ex Nia Guzman, has not responded for comment.

Chris has not confirmed the birth news, but he has hinted at it on social media, posting a photo to Instagram of him appearing to look down in happiness at something.

"11-20-2019," he captioned the snap, which could refer to the baby's birth date. He later posted a selfie in which he wears a hoodie with the word "BORN" on it.

Ammika posted a message on Thursday to her Instagram Story that simply said, "I was in love, when I first saw you." Many believe that this was a message about her new son.

Chris and Ammika have had an up and down romance. Chris was actually dating model Indyamarie when news of the pregnancy was first reported. After that, she and Chris allegedly split because of Ammika's pregnancy.

Chris began hinting at the pregnancy over the summer when he started leaving comments on Ammika's social media pictures, such as "my baby mama." Ammika also implied she was pregnant around the same time when she posted a photo in a loose shirt while looking down toward her stomach.

"It's just us against the world," she commented, prompting many of her followers to speculate she was expecting.

Chris and Ammika are reportedly dating causally again, but not a couple.