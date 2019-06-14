Chris Brown is reportedly expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

On Friday, Page Six reported that Chris and his most recent girlfriend, Indyamarie, have split because of the pregnancy.

Chris began hinting at the pregnancy when he started leaving comments on Ammika's social media pictures, such as "my baby mama." Ammika also seem to imply she was pregnant last weekend when she posted a photo in a loose shirt while looking down toward her stomach.

"It's just us against the world," she commented, prompting many of her followers to speculate she was expecting.

This will be the Chris' second child, as he shares 5-year-old daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman.

The singer's love life was in news on Friday for other reasons, as well, and this one also involves an ex-girlfriend. Earlier this week, Karrueche Tran, whom Chris dated off and on from 2010 to 2015, was pictured in an Instagram photo with her boyfriend Victor Cruz.

A comment made from Chris' Instagram followed, reading, "No shade boo, BUT PLEASE STYLE HIM," adding, "He look like he shopping of the manikin and trying to bargain wit the sales manager. Retired wrestler spanks [sic]."

Chris, or at least the commenter, insisted he wasn't hating on the former NFL star and even offered to take him around "to style him."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

However, as Chris started getting shade for his comments, he claimed someone else using his name left the comments, likening it to a case of mistaken identity (the messages were also deleted.)

"People going out they way. Leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama!," he said on his Instagram Story. "Whoever's been DM any of my followers or commenting as me is lame asf."