Celebs expecting babies in 2019

On Oct. 15, 2018, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019! Just a few days after the pregnancy confirmation, the couple -- who married in May 2018 -- spoke about their joyful news during their royal tour Down Under, where Harry lovingly referred to their unborn baby as "our little bump."

