Celebs and their cute kids in 2019
Wonderwall.com has rounded up the cutest photos of the stars and their kids in 2019, starting with this shot! Hilary Duff looked so happy while showing off adorable baby girl Banks Koma at a farmers market in Studio City, California, on Jan. 13. Keep reading for more pics of celebs and their adorable children this year...
