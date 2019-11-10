2019 People's Choice Awards fashion hits and misses

Hollywood's hottest musicians, actors, reality stars, and social media personalities rallied together in Santa Monica for the 2019 People's Choice Awards on November 10. But with all the help of their stylists and glam squads, not every star made the best dressed list. Here are all the fashion hits and misses, starting with Kim Kardashian West. The reality star and business mogul put her famous curves on display in a slitheringly sexy reptilian print Versace spaghetti strap gown. With her long, waves parted down the middle and a smokey eye and nude lipped look, she was seriously goddess-like.