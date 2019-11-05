1999 People's Choice Awards: Fashion flashback

On Nov. 10, 2019, the E! People's Choice Awards returns. In honor of the 45th anniversary of this award show that lets fans choose the winners, Wonderwall.com is taking a walk down memory lane to see what popular celebrities were wearing on the red carpet two decades earlier at the 25th Annual People's Choice Awards in 1999... starting with the lovely Christina Applegate. The "Married... with Children" actress -- who won the award for favorite female performer in a new TV series for her work on the sitcom "Jesse" that year -- rocked a feminine black of-the-shoulder gown featuring a subtle see-through bodice and full skirt, Christina paired the look with two-toned hair, a silver-trimmed clutch and a ribbon choker. Keep reading for more flashback fashion moments from the 1999 People's Choice Awards...

