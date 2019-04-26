1999 Billboard Music Awards: Fashion flashback

To celebrate the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the best red carpet fashion moments from the 1999 Billboard Music Awards, starting with Mariah Carey's look. The music diva left little to the imagination in this forest green, halter-style crochet dress paired with green strappy heels. Keep reading for more memorable fashion looks from the show 20 years ago...

