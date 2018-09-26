Listomania

The business of being Britney Spears

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 36

Britney Spears has grown from pop teeny bopper to full fledged music mogul with an expansive empire. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the October 1998 release of her No. 1 song "...Baby One More Time," Wonderwall.com is taking a look at how she's made her fortune. Keep reading to learn more about the business of being Britney...

RELATED: The business of being Dwayne Johnson

Up NextAll Cleaned Up
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 36

Britney Spears has grown from pop teeny bopper to full fledged music mogul with an expansive empire. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the October 1998 release of her No. 1 song "...Baby One More Time," Wonderwall.com is taking a look at how she's made her fortune. Keep reading to learn more about the business of being Britney...

RELATED: The business of being Dwayne Johnson

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries