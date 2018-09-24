After months of back and forth, a formal court filing, intense pressure and behind-the-scenes negotiations, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have reached a new agreement concerning child support for their sons, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12.

Larry Busacca / WireImage for Sony BMG Music Entertainment / Getty Images

According to a new report from The Blast, Britney and Kevin just settled out of court -- and everyone's happy with their new agreement.

Kevin had been getting $20,000 a month in child support for the last decade. But back in February, K-Fed and his lawyer launched a campaign to convince the pop star, who divorced him in 2007, to pay him more support for the boys since she makes far more money these days than she was earning at the time of their split as she struggled with mental health issues. In May, Kevin filed court papers formally requesting an increase.

Sources close to the negotiations tell The Blast that Britney's lawyer, Laura Wasser, and Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, ultimately hashed out a deal that will pay Kevin "thousands more a month" in child support, The Blast writes, noting that "several other items" are also a part of the new deal, though the specific terms of their agreement are confidential.

A judge recently ordered Britney to pay Kevin $100,000 to cover his legal fees amid their negotiations too.

Back in July, The Blast reported that Britney's dad, Jamie Spears -- who is also her legal guardian under her ongoing conservatorship -- had reached out to his former son-in-law to privately offer Kevin somewhere in the ballpark of an additional $10,000 a month.

But K-Fed's lawyer didn't want the former backup dancer -- who has six kids with three woman (Britney, ex Shar Jackson and current wife Victoria Prince) -- to accept Jamie's proposal, as Kevin's team believed he should get far more.

According to court filings, Britney earned $56.5 million in 2017, "Entertainment Tonight" reported in August. Kevin, who works as a DJ these days and earns about $3,000 a month, told the court in May, The Blast reported, that his income "has changed significantly since the child support was last modified in approximately 2008 because I no longer earn a six-figure income like I did in 2008. I am no longer able to perform as a dancer due to my age, and I have not been as successful in putting out new music as I was in 2008. I am simply less of a 'name' and less in demand than I was in 2008, which has negatively affected my income."

Britney launched her "Piece of Me" residency at Planet Hollywood's AXIS Theater in December 2013 and the show grossed an estimated $130 million during its four-year, nearly 250-show run, Billboard reported. Her next Vegas show, an upcoming two-year residency at the Park Theater at The Park MGM, is expected to earn her nearly $500,000 per show.

Britney had also long been paying for the boys' private school tuition and extracurricular activities. Mail Online reports that those expenses totalled about $15K per month.

It's been reported that these days, the pop star and Kevin have custody of their sons for roughly the same amount of time, though Preston and Jayden spent extra time with their mom over the summer while she was on tour. "[Kevin] knows it's better for her when they're on the road with her," an insider told Us Weekly.