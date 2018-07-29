Kevin Federline's fight with Britney Spears over child support has taken a new turn.

Back in February, K-Fed and his lawyer launched a campaign to convince the pop star, who divorced him in 2007, to pay Kevin -- with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11 -- more child support. Then in May, Kevin filed court papers formally requesting an increase above the $20,000 a month he already gets.

Larry Busacca / WireImage for Sony BMG Music Entertainment / .

Now, The Blast reports, Britney's dad, Jamie Spears -- who is also her legal guardian under her ongoing conservatorship -- has reached out to his former son-in-law to offer more child support in an effort to put an end to the legal drama.

Jamie has privately offered Kevin somewhere in the ballpark of an additional $10,000 a month, sources close to the case tell The Blast.

But K-Fed's lawyer, The Blast adds, doesn't want the former backup dancer -- who has six kids with three woman (Britney, ex Shar Jackson and current wife Victoria Prince) -- to accept Jamie's proposal. Kevin's team thinks he should get far more since Britney makes so much money these days -- far more than she was earning when she and Kevin first struck a child support deal in the wake of her mental health crisis when she was unable to work.

Since Kevin's already accumulated more than $80,000 in legal fees, agreeing to that extra $10K would a good deal for him, sources familiar with negotiations tell The Blast. In addition to paying Kevin child support for their boys, Britney also pays for their private school tuition and extracurricular activities.

It's been reported that Kevin and Britney have custody of the boys for roughly the same amount of time these days, though Preston and Jayden have been spending extra time with their mom this summer while she's on tour. "[Kevin] knows it's better for her when they're on the road with her," an insider told Us Weekly. "Even though Kevin and Britney are locked in a bitter dispute, he is keeping that completely separate from what is best for the boys, which he recognizes is being with their mom."

It's unclear what will happen next since officially, Britney is standing firm at the existing $20,000-a-month deal.

Kevin pleaded his case in May court papers obtained by The Blast. "I work as a DJ. My income this year is approximately $3,000 per month, which I earn by traveling to various entertainment venues around the country and providing musical entertainment. My income has changed significantly since the child support was last modified in approximately 2008 because I no longer earn a six-figure income like I did in 2008," he explained in a declaration.

"I am no longer able to perform as a dancer due to my age, and I have not been as successful in putting out new music as I was in 2008. I am simply less of a 'name' and less in demand than I was in 2008, which has negatively affected my income."

Top Photo Corporation/REX/Shutterstock

Britney, meanwhile, earned $34 million in 2017, according to Forbes. An early July report revealed that she could earn even more money next year: Following a four-year run of her "Piece of Me" residency show at the Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas that grossed a reported $138 million, Britney is believed to be inking a deal at another Sin City venue, the Park Theater, which would see her earn a guaranteed $500,000 per show in 2019.