Britney Spears' ex, Kevin Federline wants more child support, plus more news

Kevin Federline wants a child support increase from Britney Spears

It's been more than a decade since Britney Spears and Kevin Federline ended their marriage and now that Brit's career is back on track, K-Fed reportedly wants to reevaluate the amount of child support his ex forks over to him each month. The Blast reports Kevin and his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, sent Britney a letter on Thursday, Feb. 22, concerning an increase in monthly support for their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. According to The Blast, Britney currently pays Kevin $20,000 a month towards Jayden and Preston's care -- but that figure was determined around the same time Britney's mental health crisis forced her to essentially stop working. These days, her $475,000-a-show Las Vegas residency alone has reportedly been earning her about $15 million a year. Meanwhile, the letter claims Kevin has prioritized Britney's schedule in their child care-related interactions. The letter Kevin sent was not specific about the amount of money he wants, child support-wise. It also indicated he hoped they could agree on the new terms without a fight. Kevin and his lawyer were spotted at Koi in Los Angeles the same day they sent the letter.

