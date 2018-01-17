Jack Antonoff has not moved on with anyone following his split with Lena Dunham, he says in a fiery tweet.

The singer-songwriter took to social media on Jan. 17 after rumors swirled that he was now dating Lorde. He denied the reports.

"Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip," he tweeted. "Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. With that said, I'm not seeing anyone. lol."

While Jack heads his own band, Bleachers, he often works with other stars, including Taylor Swift and Sara Bareilles. In Lorde's case, he co-wrote and co-produced her "Melodrama" album.

Fans began linking Jack and Lorde because he is often seen on her Instagram.

Just a few days after Lena confirmed that she and Jack had split after five years, a source told Us Weekly, "The relationship is done and he has moved on… as in he is seeing someone else." Another report said he had moved on with someone in the music business.

Over the years, Lorde and Jack have praised each other publicly from a professional standpoint.

"He's an amazing person. He's so truly strange. He's like my sibling now," she told Seth Meyers. "He's like my work husband."

In speaking about Lorde, Jack told Billboard, "She's very relentless to get things right, and as close to the heart as possible. I take that with me everywhere."

On Jack's birthday last year, she gushed about him while sharing several pictures of them.

"Happy birthday to one of the best. So happy to know you and annoy you daily and so thankful to be in a long creative conversation with you about what it means to be alive. Ours is a relationship that will be special and vital for a long time I'm thinking," she said. "So many memories all over the world in studios and restaurants and at concerts, laughing, crying (me), drinking all of the juices and occasionally disgusting you by walking barefoot through Brooklyn... You're the top. And so proud that today you have released the first song from an excellent album. JA + EYO forever and always."