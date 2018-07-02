Britney Spears is reportedly about to cash in on Las Vegas again, y'all.

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Ever since Britney ended her highly successful "Piece of Me" residency show after a four-year run at Planet Hollywood Resort, rumors have abounded that she would return to Sin City in 2019 for a different residency show at a different property.

According to Britain's The Mirror, that's exactly what's happening, and Britney will be getting a haul of money, too.

"Britney has pretty much verbally agreed to return for a very significant fee," a source told The Mirror. "Her show is more of a performance so she won't have to sing all the lyrics. It will be reworked from 'Piece Of Me,' and built around the anniversary of her debut hit Hit Me Baby."

The report says Britney is set to perform at the Park Theater, and she'll pocket a guaranteed $500,000 per show. While that's a pretty penny, she may be worth it. According to estimates, her previous "Piece of Me" show grossed around $138 million.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

The report says that Britney's $500k payday will make her the highest paid act on the famous Las Vegas Strip, which includes headliners such as Celine Dion, Bruno Mars, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez and Cher.

On Dec. 31, 2017, Britney performed her last "Piece of Me" show, which garnered $1,172,200, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"Four years, who knew," Spears said as she left the stage that night.

Britney helped usher in a new wave of artists willing to do residency shows. Whereas Vegas was often thought of as a place for older artists to relive their glory years, Britney was one of the first younger artists to agree to a residency show. Many other younger artists have followed suit and have their own Vegas shows.