Stars who've made a ton of money outside of Hollywood

Celebrities are known for making the big bucks working on-screen, but some stars have managed to make millions outside of Hollywood. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at a few of those celebs, starting with George Clooney. The actor-director decided to make his own tequila with restauranteur Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford's husband, for their frequent trips to Mexico. Casamigos Tequila took off and officially went public in 2013. In 2017, the pair and their third partner sold the brand to British liquor company Diageo for up to $1 billion ($700 million upfront plus another $300 million if it kept selling well over the next decade). Talk about major cash! Keep reading to see which other celebs have made a ton of money outside of performing...

