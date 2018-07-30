ICYMI: Celeb news for July 2018

David Foster, 68, and Katharine McPhee, 34, don't care about numbers. The age-defying couple is engaged. The Broadway singer-actress took to Instagram on July 3 to confirm reports that the music producer had proposed, revealing that David popped the question on top of a mountain in Italy. She was seen rocking her enormous engagement ring while touring the Italian island of Capri and a few weeks later showed it off to fans on social media. This will be the "American Idol" alum's second marriage. It will be David's fifth. According to Us Weekly, the pair could be getting married sooner rather than later. "Katharine is telling close friends she doesn't want to have a long engagement," a source said, adding that the couple also wants to start a family together. David and Katharine "are planning to be married in the next nine months," the source claimed, adding that there will be a prenuptial agreement.

