"Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps is off the market, and her man is too, technically.

Page Six reported that the reality TV star is dating her agent, Richard Super, who is still married, although he is currently going through a divorce.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The couple has been dating "for a few weeks," but things are quickly getting "serious," a source told Page Six.

"He's smitten with her," one source said, "and she's very excited about it."

Said another, "It's very, very new [but they're] exploring it."

Just last week, Luann confirmed that she is dating someone, but she refused to say whom.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Rich has been representing Luann for several months.

Luann officially divorced from Tom D'Agostino last September. They settled their divorce out of court.

LuAnn and Tom married on Dec. 31, 2016, in a lavish three-day affair that coincided with his 50th birthday.

The fact that Luann and Tom even married was surprising to some -- they had no shortage of issues in their relationship. On the season finale of "The Real Housewives of New York City" in 2016, Luann was shown photos of her fiancé kissing another woman. Tom didn't deny that he'd been unfaithful, saying simply that he "made a mistake."