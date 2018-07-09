Jonathan Rhys Meyers was detained by police after allegedly getting into a fight with his wife onboard an airplane.

TMZ reported that "The Tudors" star began arguing with his wife, Mara, on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. The alleged verbal fight included profanity, which upset other passengers. At one point, Jonathan allegedly walked into the bathroom and began smoking an e-cigarette, which is a federal violation.

The report claims that a flight attendant told him to stop, which he did.

When the plane landed in Los Angeles, it was met by police officers on the tarmac. Jonathan was then quickly detained.

While speaking with police officers, the actor denied the in-air vaping. Local police reportedly called the FBI, who would in charge of the matter since it was aboard an aircraft, but the agency didn't respond. It was also determined that the argument didn't constitute a crime, so Jonathan was released.

TMZ said Jonathan had been drinking.

Jonathan and Mara's 1-year-old son, Wolf Rhys Meyers, was also on the flight with them.

The actor has had a well-documented history of alcohol abuse. He has sought treatment numerous times before, checking into rehab in 2005, 2007 and 2009. When photos surfaced of him drinking from a bottle of vodka in 2015, he called it a minor relapse and apologized.

"I am on the mend and thank well wishers and sorry for my disheveled appearance as I was on my way home from a friends and had not changed I feel I made a mistake and feel quite embarrassed but this was just a blip in my recovery otherwise I'm living a healthy life. Love and blessings," he captioned a now-deleted Instagram post.

With Jonathan's struggles being so public — and trying on his family — naturally Mara was confused why someone would take photos of her him in the throws of this disease. However, she said that she doesn't hold any ill will towards this unknown person.

"I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it's ok," she wrote of the pictures that appeared in The Mirror. "We forgive you."