Age ain't nothing but a number. David Foster and Katharine McPhee are engaged.

TMZ reported that the the 68-year-old musician popped the question to his 34-year-old lady love during their European vacation, which they are currently on. It's not known exactly what day they got engaged.

Katharine's rep confirmed the engagement to the website.

The report states that Kat was rocking her engagement ring while touring the Italian island of Capri. She's also showed off her ring to family and friends on FaceTime, TMZ says.

Kat confirmed the engagement on Instagram, sharing a conversation she had with a friend named Jared.

"He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," she said, saying it was "totally dark only stars."

She then joked, "Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end, he spared me."

The singer and actress captioned the screenshot conversation with emojis of a ring and a heart.

David and Kat have been dating since last year.

In March 2017, they attended a tennis match together. They were seen together in April at Barbra Streisand's 75th birthday party. Then, in May, the age-defying duo was seen on a romantic dinner date in Malibu, Calif., and it was loaded with PDA.

"David and Katharine are more serious than they ever have been, and don't care what others around them think," a source told E! News in December of last year. "David and Katharine have been spending a lot of time together recently and are not afraid to show affection now."

"David is usually a playboy but Katharine has made him change his ways, and he is really comfortable with her. He tries to fit Katharine into his schedule with dinners and lunches during the week," the source added. "They both love being out in public together, and are enjoying each other's company. Katharine has always had a crush on David, and she's happy that their relationship is transpiring."

A source told Us Weekly, "When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She's really so happy. They're actually so sweet together."

Earlier this year, reports indicated that it was incredibly likely that the two would sign a prenup.

This will be David's fifth marriage. It will be Katharine's second.