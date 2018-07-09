When Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole announced their break up earlier this month, they gave little indication as to why they split. Now, though, a friend of Cheryl's hinted that Liam's jet-setting ways is the culprit.

Kimberley Walsh, who performed with Cheryl in the group Girls Aloud, told OK! Magazine that she's been in touch with with her pal since the split

"She's doing great but I guess it's just hard isn't it?," she said. "When you have a baby your whole being and whole life changes and for her obviously having a relationship in the public eye just makes it even harder and his career obviously takes him out of the country for long periods so it's hard."

Cheryl and Liam share 1-year-old son Bear.

Cheryl announced that she and Liam had split on July 1 after two and a half years together.

"We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make," she wrote on Twitter. "We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Sources close to the duo said they actually split in mid-June and the former One Direction singer has already moved out of their shared home.