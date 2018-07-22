Just a few weeks ago, famed music producer David Foster proposed to singer-actress Katharine McPhee on a mountaintop in Italy under the stars.

Though Katharine joyfully confirmed their engagement, she hasn't shown the world her gorgeous engagement ring, until now: She shared a photo of the large emerald-cut diamond sparkler on Instagram on July 21.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

But the post was a bittersweet one for the Broadway star, as it comes just days after her father's death.

"It's been a hard week. Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support," she captioned the photo. "My dad was so happy for me. My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation. And now I'm ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss."

"She continued, "My love wisely said to me the other day that 'death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.' So today we're celebrating life and not forgetting love. ❤️"

On July 17, Katharine took to Instagram to reveal the sad news that her dad, Daniel McPhee -- a former television producer who worked on "Simon & Simon" and "The Incredible Hulk Returns" -- had died a day earlier.

"I can't believe I'm even writing this...." she began the post, which featured a slideshow of pics with her dad. "But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning. We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated. He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to 'Give em hell kid!' He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same."

She continued, "I'm so sad he missed my broadway debut [in 'Waitress' in April]. But when I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above. Thank you to all my friends who've been so loving and supportive these last 48 hours. I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts. 💔"

David, 68, popped the question to the 34-year-old "American Idol" alum while they were vacationing in Europe in late June and early July. "He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," she told a pal, Just Jared founder Jared Eng, in a text she shared on Instagram on July 3, adding that it was "totally dark only stars."