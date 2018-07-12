Luann de Lesseps is being sued by her ex and her own children for allegedly not giving them millions of dollars that they claim she owes them as part of her divorce nine years ago.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Alexandre de Lesseps, her ex, claims the judgment in their divorce called for him to hand over the deed to their marital home in Bridgehampton, New York, which was worth $8 million. Alexandre claims the "Real Housewives of New York" star was supposed to create a trust for their kids, Victoria and Noel de Lesseps, so that they could get half the home. He claims she never did that.

Then, in 2013, the lawsuit claims she sold the $8 million home and purchased a $3.1 million home in Sag Harbor, New York. But, the lawsuit says as per the divorce deal, if she sold the home and bought another, the kids were suppose to have half ownership (by way of the trust.) Since none of this apparently happened, the lawsuit argues that Luann is in clear violation of her 2009 divorce from Alexandre.

The kids and Alexandre now allege that the reality TV star is considering selling her multimillion dollar home and using the money to buy a new place in upstate New York, all without giving them anything. The Blast says the kids are asking the court to declare she's in breach of the divorce deal, and they want a judge to block the sale of the house.

The lawsuit comes amid reports that the Countess is dating her agent, Richard Super.

The couple has been dating "for a few weeks," but things are quickly getting "serious," a source told Page Six.

"He's smitten with her," one source said, "and she's very excited about it."

Said another, "It's very, very new [but they're] exploring it."

Rich has been representing Luann for several months.