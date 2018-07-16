Before she checked into rehab, Luann de Lesseps' friends knew she was in trouble. In fact, according to a new report, close friends of hers unsuccessfully tried to stage an intervention a few weeks ago.

Page Six reported on July 16 that the "Real Housewives of New York" star wanted nothing to do with the intervention. Because of her reluctance to seek treatment at the time, it drove her "further away from her inner circle" the report said.

"We've been worried that she was going to do some serious harm to herself," a source said.

Shortly before Page Six's report, Bethenny Frankel announced to People magazine that Luann was seeking treatment for the second time.

"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday's reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," Frankel told the mag. "Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs."

"Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It's a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her," Frankel said.

Luann, who's currently being sued by her own children, was arrested on Dec. 24 for allegedly attacking a police officer.

According to the Palm Beach Post, an assistant state attorney said that the reality star slammed a door and kicked a police officer during an alcohol-fueled tirade in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. She also told people prior to her arrest, "I'm going to kill you all," the state's attorney claimed.

The reality TV star reportedly checked into rehab after the arrest.

"After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center," she said in a statement. "My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character."