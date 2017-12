Money can't buy you class, but it can buy you a good lawyer.

And Luann de Lesseps is going need one.

The "The Real Housewives of New York City" star, 52, was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, in the early-morning hours of Dec. 24, multiple outlets report.

PBPD/Splash

While initial reports revealed she was taken in for being drunk and disorderly, it quickly emerged that things were far worse: Luann also allegedly attacked a cop.

Page Six reports that she's facing multiple charges: disorderly intoxication, battery of an officer, resisting arrest and making threats against a public servant.

According to the Palm Beach Post, an assistant state's attorney said that the reality star slammed a door and kicked a police officer during an alcohol-fueled tirade. She also told people prior to her arrest, "I'm going to kill you all," the state's attorney claimed.

While she was being arraigned on Christmas Eve -- while wearing a floral-print dress -- Judge Ted Booras told the onetime countess that four of the five charges against her -- battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence and two corruption by threat charges -- are felonies, the Palm Beach Post reported.

WENN.com

He also advised her to hire a criminal defense attorney and not to incriminate herself by responding to him after he said she might have a drinking problem. "Don't say anything," he warned.

The judge ultimately released her without bond, on her own recognizance, which means she can return to New York. "I don't think it would be that hard to find you," he said.

She's due back in court on Jan. 25, 2018.

It's an unfortunate end to a difficult year for the Bravo star.

Splash News

Almost a year ago on New Year's Eve 2016, she married Tom D'Agostino Jr. in Palm Beach in front of 250 guests. But by the summer, the marriage was over and the couple filed for divorce.

The couple reportedly got into a physical altercation at a New York City restaurant a month before they announced their split. The divorce was quickly finalized on Sept. 18.

Hours after her release, Luann issued a statement addressing what happened. "This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," she told Page Six. "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."