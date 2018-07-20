Cardi B's husband, Offset, was arrested on Friday for illegally possessing a weapon.

Getty Images

According to TMZ, the Migos rapper was pulled over near Atlanta on July 20 for having illegally tinted windows. While being pulled over, officers reportedly discovered at least one weapon in the vehicle. That would normally not be a big deal, but Offset is a convicted felon and on probation.

The report said neither Cardi B nor their new baby, Kulture, were in the car at the time.

The arrest comes as Cardi and her husband face another legal issue. Just hours before the arrest, The Blast reported that the couple was being sued by The Mark Hotel in New York City over an alleged fight.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

According to court documents, an autograph seeker was trying to get the duo's attention after the Met Gala in May. In the process, the man, Giovanni Arnold, was allegedly assaulted by Offset's team. Giovanni sued Cardi, Offset and The Mark Hotel, as the alleged incident occurred just outside the hotel.

The man suffered several physical injuries in the alleged attack. In the legal paperwork, The Mark is claiming that it shouldn't be liable at all.

"Any liability will be have been brought about and caused solely as a result of the fault, negligence, acts or omissions, want of care and/or breach of contract on the part of Belcalis Almanzar p/k/a Cardi B, Kiari Kendrell Cephus p/k/a Offset," the paperwork says.