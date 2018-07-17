Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams has checked herself into a mental health facility to deal with issues of depression.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing," she said in a statement published by TMZ on July 17. "Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need."

Michelle has reportedly sought treatment at a Los Angeles-area facility. TMZ said she's been there for several days.

Aced1500 / Splash News

The singer has spoken about her depression in the past. Last year while co-hosting on "The Talk," she said she began suffering from depression as an early teen.

"I didn't know until I was in my 30s what was going on," she said, adding that she chalked it up to "growing pains" or "turning into a woman."

"So many people are walking around acting like they've got it all together and they're suffering," she said. "For years, I was in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression."

She even said she felt "suicidal."

"I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy because sometimes you feel like 'I'm the provider, I take care of people, I'm not supposed to be feeling this way — what do I do?'" she said. "I wanted out."