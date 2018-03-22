Celebs who come from rich families

It's a life that few will ever live. Some people were fortunate enough to have wealthy folks before they made their own fortunes, such as John Paul Getty III. "Trust" tells the story of the super-wealthy Getty family and the raise and fall of John. In celebration of the "Trust" premiere on March25, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the stars who come from rich families, starting with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The "Seinfeld" star was born to the late French billionaire Gerard Louis-Dreyfus, ex-chairman of Louis Dreyfus Energy Services. Her great-great-grandfather founded the Louis Dreyfus Group. Gerard's net worth was estimated to be at $3.4 billion in 2006. Keep reading to see more celebs whose families have large bank accounts!

RELATED: Celebrity PDA of 2018