1989 Academy Awards: Fashion flashback

On Feb. 24, 2019, the Academy Awards returns and promises an eyeful of some of the hottest celebrity fashions of the year. In anticipation of the big night, Wonderwall.com is going back in time to remember all the weird and wonderful looks worn by the biggest stars at the 1989 Oscars... starting with Demi Moore. The actress and then-wife of Hollywood action star Bruce Willis made waves in this spandex and metallic floral fabric gown that she actually created herself. Using bicycle shorts, nylons, a corset and ample two-tone fabric, Demi's DIY dress didn't win any fashion awards and was widely criticized as a red carpet catastrophe, even though we kind of love it today. Keep reading for more fashion moments from the 61st Annual Academy Awards...

RELATED: Pregnant stars at the Oscars