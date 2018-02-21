All the outfits Meryl Streep has worn to the Oscars over the years

With a record-breaking 21 Oscar nominations, Meryl Streep is considered the greatest actress living today. We're dying to find out if her latest nomination -- for best actress in "The Post" -- will turn into her fourth win (which would mean she'll share the title of most awarded actress ever with the great Katharine Hepburn). In honor of the 90th Annual Academy Awards, which airs on ABC on March 4, 2018, Wonderwall.com is peeking in Meryl's closet to see all the looks she's worn to the Oscars over the years... starting with this gorgeous white evening gown by "Project Runway" Season 4 alum Chris March. The designer added a bit of flair to the dress, which Meryl wore to the 2010 Oscars, by creating a wide cowl neck, belted waist and subtle slit, allowing Meryl (who was nominated for best actress for "Julie & Julia" that year) to show off her strappy silver heels while flaunting her gorgeously feminine silhouette. Keep reading to see more of Meryl's Oscar looks...

RELATED: Fashion flashback: See what the stars wore to the 2008 Academy Awards