Sober Stars

By Chris Gardner

No one ever accused David Arquette of being shy. So we weren't shocked when we saw the actor take to Twitter a few weeks ago to announce that he was celebrating one year sober. "The best thing for me in sobriety is being authentic," Arquette confessed to Oprah Winfrey last year. "Starting to see things as they are and being able to then distance myself, and try to go deeper within who I am."

Following Arquette's lead, we decided to dig deeper too, investigating Tinseltown's teetotalers to see who Arquette can claim as his sober peers. And there are a lot of them. But not all the bold-faced names on our list are clean by way of rehab or recovering from any addictions. That's why we decided to let the stars speak for themselves. Keep clicking to hear what they have to say...