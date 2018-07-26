Demi Lovato's life in pictures

Demi Lovato has been performing professionally since she was just 8. Almost 20 years later, she's still in the spotlight after years of making headlines for her incredible voice, Disney acting projects and, sadly, her personal troubles. On July 24, 2018, Demi was hospitalized after an apparent drug overdose. As celebs and fans share their hopes for her full recovery, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the talented star's life in photos.

RELATED: Celebrities react after Demi Lovato suffers alleged drug overdose