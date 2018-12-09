There's something fishy going on between Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Henry Levy.

The couple celebrated Demi's Grammy nomination with a sushi dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday. Photos showed the couple in good spirits after dinner.

On Friday, the singer found out that she was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo with Christina Aguilera for their song, "Fall in Line."

"Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y'all… thank you @xtina. I love you so much," she tweeted. "I grew up in Texas, singing to @xtina everyday, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes.. if you would've told me I'd have a Grammy nod with her I would've laughed in your face!! This is so surreal.."

Christina responded, "You deserve it all and getting to work with you was its own award for me @ddlovato. There's no one I'd rather share this with!! 💞"

The nomination comes almost five months after Demi nearly died of an overdose.

According to TMZ, "paramedics found Demi unconscious when they arrived at her home" on July 24. A few weeks after the overdose, TMZ claimed Demi was using oxycodone, and it's believed that the narcotic was laced with fentanyl -- the same drug that caused music legend Prince's OD death in 2016.

On Aug. 4, after nearly two weeks in the hospital in which she suffered extreme nausea, a high fever and other "complications," Demi Lovato was released from the hospital and went straight to rehab on a private plane.

The following day, Demi broke her silence about her overdose, thanking God for "keeping me alive." "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote on Instagram. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet." She thanked her fans, her family and her healthcare team. "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she added. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side." She ended her Instagram by valiantly stating, "I will keep fighting."