A week after her alleged overdose, Demi Lovato is still "very, very sick" in a Los Angeles hospital, according to a new report.

Citing "sources with firsthand knowledge," TMZ reported on July 30 that the singer suffering extreme nausea, a high fever and other "complications" related to the alleged overdose.

It's still not known when she will be released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

"She is under the care of medical experts and is expected to make a full recovery," a source told TMZ.

Demi was hospitalized on July 24 after suffering an alleged overdose inside her Los Angeles home. It's still unknown exactly what she was taking before falling unconscious -- initial reports suggested that it was heroin, but since then multiple sources close to Demi have been adamant that she wasn't using heroin.

Demi reportedly wouldn't tell EMT's what she had been taking after she was revived with Narcan, an antidote using to combat opioid overdoses, TMZ said.

Late last week, a source told E! that Demi was headed to rehab as soon as she's discharged.

"She slipped up and thought she could handle it. This is obviously a huge wake-up call," the source said. "Demi doesn't want to die and she's very grateful to be alive. She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs."

That report came amid another claim that indicated the pop star's team recently attempted to stage an intervention, but Demi rejected their help.

A few weeks ago, sources close to Demi told TMZ that members of her team realized she was "in a bad place," TMZ writes, "and even confronted her about it."

They made it clear they would help her get sober again, and a plan was devised to try to get her back into rehab years after she first sought help.

According to TMZ's information, "the intervention attempt was not successful -- Demi refused and continued to party." The report noted that Demi, who recently fired her sober coach, tried to hide her partying, acting like everything was fine.

A source told E! that Demi has gone on multiple drinking binges recently and that her Hollywood Hills home has become known as an after-party spot for her and her entourage.