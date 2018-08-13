2008 MTV VMAs: Fashion flashback

The MTV Video Music Awards return for the 35th year on Aug. 20, 2018. To celebrate, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back to see what celebrities were wearing at the VMAs 10 years ago... starting with a young Demi Lovato. The actress-turned-singer looked all grown up in her banded ombre Herve Leger off-the-shoulder dress. Demi, who was just 16 at the time, was days away from dropping her debut album, "Don't Forget." Keep reading to see more celebrity fashion from the 2008 VMAs...

