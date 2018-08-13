1998 MTV VMAs: Fashion flashback

The 35th Annual MTV Video Music Awards will air from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Aug. 20, 2018, giving us a chance to peep some weird and wonderful celebrity fashion. In honor of the big event, Wonderwall.com is flashing back 20 years to see what the biggest stars of the era wore to the MTV VMAs... starting with shock rocker Marilyn Manson and his then-girlfriend, actress Rose McGowan. Rose's beaded dress was completely see-through, revealing a leopard-print thong and a whole lot of curves. Manson's leopard-print multicolored suit complemented Rose's undies but almost looked demure compared to her barely-there dress. Although Rose changed into a slightly more conservative outfit after walking the red carpet, her look remains one of the wildest on any VMAs red carpet to date. Keep reading for more...

