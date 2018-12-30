After months of maintaining they are just friends, Demi Lovato and Henry Levy have gone Instagram official.

On Saturday night, one of the singer's fan accounts shared a short video of Demi and Henry sharing a romantic smooch on a private airplane. According to reports, Henry initially shared the video on his Instagram Story, which is private.

In November, E! reported that Henry was simply her "sober companion," but not a love interest.

"Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henry is good energy for her," a source said at the time. "They spend a huge amount of time together but Demi is not focused on dating. Demi is very focused on her health."

Demi and Henry were first spotted together in November at a sushi dinner. They've been nearly inseparable since, and they were spotted kissing in early December.

Maciel-Ngre / BACKGRID

From the looks of it, Demi has come a long way since she nearly died of an overdose over the summer.

According to TMZ, "paramedics found Demi unconscious when they arrived at her home" on July 24. A few weeks after the overdose, TMZ claimed Demi was using oxycodone, and it's believed that the narcotic was laced with fentanyl -- the same drug that caused music legend Prince's OD death in 2016.

@ddlovato / Instagram

On Aug. 4, after nearly two weeks in the hospital in which she suffered extreme nausea, a high fever and other "complications,"Demi Lovato was released from the hospital and went straight to rehab on a private plane.

The following day, Demi broke her silence about her overdose, thanking God for "keeping me alive." "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote on Instagram. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet." She thanked her fans, her family and her healthcare team. "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she added. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side." She ended her Instagram by valiantly stating, "I will keep fighting."