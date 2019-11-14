Demi Lovato debuts new boyfriend, plus more celeb love life news for mid-November 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-November 2019, starting with Demi Lovato, who took to Instagram on Nov. 12 to debut her relationship with Austin Wilson, the 25-year-old son of Z-Boys of Dogtown skateboarder George Wilson. "My [heart]," she captioned a mirror selfie showing the male model kissing her on the cheek. Austin also flaunted the new romance on Instagram. "My Love," he captioned a different mirror selfie with Demi. Us Weekly reported on Nov. 13 that, according to a source, the duo bonded over their mutual sobriety and "are really happy together." Added the source, "Demi's friends approve of Austin and they're both great influences on each other. … [They] are both sober and it's easy for them to connect and understand each other." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates!

