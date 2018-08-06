Hayden Panettiere has a new man in her life.

Just last week it was reported that the "Nashville" star had split from her longtime fiancé, boxer Wladimir Klitschko. Now, E! News says Hayden has moved on with a man named Brian Hickerson -- the man she was pictured holding hands with in Los Angeles last week.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"He is from South Carolina and moved to Los Angeles to do real estate and acting," a source told E! "He just started getting into the acting business and is going on castings trying to break in the industry."

Hayden and Brian, both 28, met through mutual friends and "hit if off" quickly, E!'s source said.

"Brian has been her sounding board since Hayden split from Wladimir and has really been there for her," the source continues. "They have been seeing each other for the past month and are hooking up."

SplashNews.com

According to the report, Brian previously dated Baskin Champion, who was recently linked to Justin Bieber.

On Aug. 3, multiple reports claimed that Hayden and Wladimir, her fiancé of five years, had called it quits.

"At this point, Hayden is single and she and Wladimir are co-parents to Kaya. Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden," a source told E! "Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other's lives and will continue to be. Hayden is back in Los Angeles and figuring out what's next."

Hayden's mother also spoke to Radar Online.

"Think there are a lot of changes going on in her life. But I think they're positive changes. And I think that she's taking some time," Lesley Vogel said. "She's been working for many years on ['Nashville']. She needs to take a little bit of a break and make some decisions on her own of what she wants to do. So I think she is in a very good place."