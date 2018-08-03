Hayden Panettiere and her fiance of five years, boxer Wladimir Klitschko, have split, according to the actress' mother.

The duo shares daughter Kaya, 3.

Willi Schneider/REX/Shutterstock

"Think there are a lot of changes going on in her life. But I think they're positive changes. And I think that she's taking some time," Lesley Vogel told Radar Online.

On Aug. 3, a source also confirmed the split to E! News.

"At this point, Hayden is single and she and Wladimir are co-parents to Kaya. Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden," the source said. "Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other's lives and will continue to be. Hayden is back in Los Angeles and figuring out what's next."

Hayden and Wladimir had been together for nine years but never married.

The actress raised eyebrows on Aug. 2 when she was pictured holding hands with a man in Los Angeles as he escorted her to an awaiting car. It's not known if the mystery man was simply a friend or someone more she's romantically involved with. He joked that he was her "gay pool boy" when paparazzi asked who he was.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Lesley told Radar that her daughter and Wladimir are on good terms, having recently vacationed in Greece together with their daughter.

Hayden, Leslie added, is taking a "break" from working for the time being.

"She's been working for many years on ["Nashville]," Lesley mother said. "She needs to take a little bit of a break and make some decisions on her own of what she wants to do. So I think she is in a very good place."