Nearly two years after they were officially divorced, warring exes Kelsey and Camille Grammer have finally hashed out a settlement. TMZ reports they've signed an agreement to divvy up cash, property and custody of their two kids, daughter Mason, 11, and son Jude, 8.

The embittered former flames, who tied the knot without a prenup in 1997, reportedly have about $60 million in assets, including several multimillion-dollar homes. Under California law, Camille is entitled to half.

Details of the settlement remain scarce, but it seems the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" blonde, 44, scored a win by forcing the onetime "Frasier" star, 57, to sell their $16 million Beverly Hills mansion, which he pulled from the market in November after he decided to move back in.

Camille filed for divorce in July 2010, a move that came after Kelsey had already fallen for British flight attendant Kayte Walsh. He made Kayte his fourth wife in February 2011, and they welcomed daughter Faith in July 2012 (and promptly took her to a Playboy party).

The actor's animosity toward Camille has reached the point where he will no longer utter her name (he referred to his former missus as "that person" during an August sit-down with Oprah).

"It's very difficult to co-parent with somebody that won't speak to you, text you or email you," Camille sighed to Anderson Cooper earlier this month. "I've reached out to him. I think it's very important to be amicable to raise children, and he refuses to. There's just so much I can do at this point. It's usually through lawyers. So, we are spending a fortune just to try to co-parent, which is ridiculous."

What's more, she claimed, the kids "can't say my name in their father's house."

Kelsey, for his part, told Oprah, "I don't want to say a lot of bad things, but some very bad things were said. Some threats were made, and some extremely unacceptable behavior took place in front of the children, which makes it impossible for us to pretend that we can be civil. It needs to be handled by other people."

RELATED:

No car seat for Kelsey's baby?

Did Kayte dress as Camille for Halloween?

Camille says Kelsey lied over no-sex claim