Daisy Ridley has been wearing a diamond ring on that ever-so-telling finger for several months now, but she won't confirm or deny that she's engaged to boyfriend Tom Bateman.

"It's a really nice ring that I wear," the "Star Wars" star told Marie Claire. "Oh my God. It's the first time I've publicly been asked this one."

The engagement chatter has hung over Daisy and Tom since early June when he reportedly identified her as his "fiance."

"Tom introduced Daisy to staff at a Chicago hairdresser's as his fiancee," a source told The Sun at the time. "They were kissing and cuddling and it looked as though she had a ring on her finger."

The couple, who met while filming 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express," has not publicly confirmed the engagement, and Daisy wasn't about to do that in her new interview either.

"The thing is, I've never talked about my personal life," she said. "So I won't talk about it now. I'm so aware of how much information about my life is out there, so if there's one thing I don't want to talk about…"

Regardless of her coy response, things are serious between Tom and Daisy, as they've reportedly moved in together.

The only question left: would the potential wedding be here, or in a galaxy far, far away?