Miranda Lambert gets candid about her public divorce and secret wedding, plus more news

Miranda Lambert gets candid about her 2015 divorce, secret 2019 wedding and more

With the release of her witty new album, "Wildcard," this month, Miranda Lambert resumed her now-familiar foothold at the top of the country charts. It was her seventh consecutive No. 1 release and critics hailed her return to the witty, often sarcastic lyrics she was known for prior to "The Weight of These Wings," which she released following her very public split from Blake Shelton, whom she divorced in 2015. And while Miranda has admitted some of the new music was inspired by her life in New York City with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, the openly honest singer still gets frustrated by the memory of ending a marriage in the spotlight -- and not just because that made her pain so public. In Health magazine's December cover story, Miranda points out how the focus on her relationship with Blake detracted from attention to her music. As she put it: "When everyone's worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, 'Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!'" (That art, by the way, has amassed the 35-year-old no less than two Grammys, 27 ACM Awards and 13 CMA Awards, among many other honors, by Google's count.) "But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business," she continues. "I'm never gonna get used to the public eye in that way." That aversion might explain why Miranda and Brendan, an NYPD officer, tied the knot in secret in January then waited a month before going public with their happy news. They'd reportedly been together less than a year before they said "I do." "I feel like I've been through enough in my life to know what I don't want. So when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up," Miranda explains. Asked if she and Brendan found love at first sight, she concedes, "I guess so," adding, "If that's a thing. I have eight dogs. Had love at first sight with them, too. Must be way easier than I thought."

