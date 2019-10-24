Khloe Kardashian misses ex, Lamar Odom 'all the time,' plus more news

Khoe Kardashian can't decide if she should see Lamar Odom in 'KUWTK' sneak peek

This spring, Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, told Us Weekly that he dreamed of reestablishing a friendship with her. He's since said he hopes to connect with her whole family again since they played such an important role in his life. Now, 10 years after the two married, Khloe's sharing some of what she's wrestled with while deciding whether or not to meet with him again. In a preview clip for the next edition of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," she tells Kim Kardashian West he recently reached out to her. "I miss him all the time, but not in a place where I want to get back with him," Khloe says in the clip. "So, he called me and he was like, 'I just knew we were all gonna talk again at some point. I'm just so happy.' He was like, 'I would love to see you. I've been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.'" While Kim says she thinks it would be healthy for her sister to find some closure with the relationship, which continued on a platonic basis well beyond their 2013 split because of Lamar's overdose two years later, Khloe admits she's not sure. "I always felt after, I think, his overdose, that I did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health," Khloe says. "Once I saw that he, you know, wasn't in the headspace to really want to change his bad situation then I was fine letting him go. I've never thought twice about it and why we stopped talking or anything like that." She later says she still doesn't know what she should do: "I don't want to mislead him in any way, but I would like to meet with him." Khloe and Lamar's divorce was finalized in 2016. The episode airs on Sunday, Oct. 27.

