Taylor Swift has got a friend in Selena Gomez.

Christopher Polk / TAS18 / Getty Images

The longtime BFFs totally had a moment on social media this Friday, when Selena shared a screenshot of the title track of Taylor's new album, "Lover."

"You're just.. unreal dude," Gomez gushed on the image, drawing a sweet pink heart around the cover of Taylor's album.

Instagram

Of course, Taylor had to join in on the love fest. She not only reposted Gomez's message to her own Instagram story, but also added a sticker of a cat blowing a kiss along with "I LOVE YOU SELENA" in all caps.

Taylor and Selena have been friends forever. However, Selena's on-again off-again romance with Justin Bieber reportedly took a toll on their relationship on occasion. The two have repeatedly referred to each other as their "best friend" in interviews, and they are constantly giving each other love on social media.

Swift's new album was released on August 23, 2019, with all 18 tracks on the album charting on the Billboard 100 simultaneously. "You Need to Calm Down" is currently at number four on the chart, while "Lover" has nabbed the tenth spot.