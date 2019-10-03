Heidi Klum's Halloween costume will 'take 10 hours' to put on, plus more news

Heidi Klum shares new hints about her 2019 Halloween costume insanity

'Tis the season to admire Heidi Klum's devotion to Halloween. And as the newly married "America's Got Talent" host prepares to celebrate her 20th anniversary of epic Halloween parties, she has every intention of blowing your mind with this year's costume. "I'm gonna have a hard time walking," she told People this week, "... and it'll take a really long time." How long, exactly? Oh, just "10 hours," NBD. "[Tom's] is gonna be easier [than mine this year] because last year I felt so bad for him," Heidi, 46, said of the Shrek getup she had custom-made for her then-fiance in 2018. "He had never done this before, and it was harder for him than for me because he had the big belly and the face. I'm used to it, but he was like, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna die! It's so hot!'" At the end of the day, she said "he loved it." Still, she opted to do the heavier costume lifting herself this year. "He's just as nuts as me, but I had to come up with something a little easier for him to wear this time around," Heidi admitted. She added that she's planning to turn her 10-hour-plus costume donning situation into a "a live performance" in the window of the Big Apple's 34th Street Amazon store ahead of her party. "People walking by can see, shop, have lunch and come back, and I'll still be sitting there in that window getting ready," she said. Back in August, Heidi shared another hint about her 2019 Halloween look on Instagram, sharing a clip that showed her in a bra, underwear and heels, crouching with her arms out at her sides as a technician circled her, seemingly taking measurements with a handheld optical scanner. Yeah, time to rethink that sexy unicorn situation you were about to order online ...

