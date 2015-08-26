Well played, Ed Sheeran!

The singer made headlines several weeks ago when he posted a photo on Instagram indicating that he was getting a giant lion head tattoo on his chest. "Halfway and ouch," he captioned the photo.

On Aug. 26, Ed implied that his chest piece was a fake when he shared a photo of his ink-free torso, which he captioned, "Was only joking about the lion."

But it turns out we've been had -- again!

The British import returned to Instagram on Aug. 26 to reveal that his chest tattoo was in fact the real deal: "Only joking, covered it up for a TV show didn't I," he captioned yet another photo of his chest, this time with part of the tattoo visible.

Ed has faced criticism from some fans for the tattoo, which one media outlet dubbed the "worst tattoo ever."

He addressed the criticism earlier this month, saying, "All this kerfuffle over a tattoo. If it was black and white saying a clever phrase in a language I can't speak no one would've said anything. It's not the first weird tattoo I've got and it won't be the last, but I like all of them."

Some have speculated that the tattoo is an homage to Cecil the Lion, the animal who was killed by an American dentist in Zimbabwe earlier this summer. The killing sparked international outrage.