Cole Swindell reveals romance with WWE Diva, plus more celeb love life news for mid-April 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-April 2019, starting with an unexpected love connection... Cole Swindell and WWE Diva Barbie Blank made their red carpet debut as a couple at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 7. There had been a few indications that they were an item leading up to the annual celebration of Nashville's finest. On Feb. 20, the Kelly Kelly wrestler sparked romance rumors when she called the country crooner "babe" while congratulating him on his ACM Award nomination for best song via Twitter. "I am beyond excited and proud of you babe!!!" she tweeted at the time. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

