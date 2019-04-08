Ben Stiller holds hands with his ex two years after split, plus more news

Ben Stiller holds hands with his ex, Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller and his ex, Christine Taylor, are clearly on great terms in spite of their split. On Saturday, April 6, the former couple held hands and appeared happy to have one another's company as they enjoyed a performance of "Pretty Woman: The Musical" with their kids at the Nederlander Theatre Saturday in New York City. "It was a sweet family night out," a source tells People. "The kids were glowing because they all love the theater, and Ben and Christine looked happy together, smiling and laughing and holding hands, especially during intermission. They seemed to really love the show and being around one another." Ben and Christine announced their separation in May 2017 after 18 years together as a couple. When they were spotted out together in the Big Apple last summer, an insider said they weren't back together, just "friendly and devoted parents to their kids."

