The Internet is buzzing with reports that Amber Rose and her baby daddy Wiz Khalifa are reconciling, but that's news to Amber.

In fact, she says nothing could be further from the truth.

Rex USA

"My son's father and I really became great friends after our divorce," she said on her Instagram Story. "We do not have a romantic relationship nor are we trying to. We are very happy coparenting and giving Sebastian the best life possible."

She's said before that she and Wiz are "the best of friends."

Amber and Wiz married in 2013, but she filed for divorce just 14 months later. They share 5-year-old son Sebastian.

Fame Flynet

The model went on to acknowledge that pictures are often taken of her and her ex-husband together, but said it means nothing.

"Half of the time I can't even be in the same vicinity of another guy. Even if I don't know him! Without the Internet putting us together," she said. She then added that she's a loyal woman when it comes to a man.

"I have never cheated on any of my exes. Literally never! I'm loyal, honest and trustworthy. Sometimes things just don't work out," she wrote. "I have never used anyone for money or clout when I love I genuinely love."

Last year, Amber dated rapper 21 Savage, but couple ended their romance earlier this spring.

"I love him, I miss him, I think about him every day. I can't say that I'm single because I still think about him every day," she said in March of 21 Savage. "My heart is still with him. Hopefully, we can work it out but if we can't—the love is still there."